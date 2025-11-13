Left Menu

CISCE Board Exams 2023: Comprehensive Schedule Unveiled

The CISCE board exams for class 10 and class 12 will commence on February 17 and February 12, respectively. Over 4 lakh students will participate in these exams, covering multiple subjects. The schedule is designed to provide candidates ample preparation time between major subjects, lasting until early April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:43 IST
The CISCE board exams for class 10 and class 12 are set to kick off soon, as officials announced the start dates of February 17 for class 10 and February 12 for class 12.

A total of approximately 4.1 lakh candidates will take part, with 2.6 lakh for the ICSE class X and 1.5 lakh for the ISC class XII exams.

The carefully planned schedule, shared by Joseph Emannuel, ensures substantial prep time between subjects, with class 10 exams running until March 30 and class 12 until April 6, across 75 subjects for ICSE and 50 for ISC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

