Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices

Governor Anandiben Patel called for reforms in university examination practices, emphasizing 100% attendance and the discontinuation of supplementary exams. Speaking at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University's convocation, she praised women students' achievements and encouraged educational progress. The event highlighted issues in education and celebrated distinguished individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has urged universities to overhaul examination practices by ensuring full attendance and eliminating supplementary paper tests.

Speaking at the 23rd convocation ceremony of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, she underscored the importance of students passing on their first attempt and emphasized women's educational achievements.

Patel also honored notable individuals, encouraging students to think ambitiously for national progress, while addressing societal issues during her speech.

