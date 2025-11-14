Left Menu

From Pune to NASA: A Cosmic Journey for Young Minds

Twenty-five students from Pune Zilla Parishad schools are set to visit NASA in the USA as part of an educational tour. The initiative, a collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, aims to boost rural students' confidence and exposure to international scientific institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:49 IST
From Pune to NASA: A Cosmic Journey for Young Minds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-five students from Pune Zilla Parishad schools are gearing up for a remarkable educational trip to the United States, where they will visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This initiative is part of a collaboration between the Zilla Parishad and the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). The selected students will embark on their journey from Mumbai on November 15.

Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, who recently felicitated the students, emphasized that this tour will significantly enhance their confidence and communication skills, providing valuable exposure to international scientific communities.

Out of an initial pool of 15,000 students, 235 were shortlisted through rigorous written and oral evaluations, and 75 were eventually chosen. Of these, 25 are set for the NASA visit, while the rest will explore ISRO facilities in India.

Further, 160 additional students will visit esteemed institutions such as planetariums, IUCAA, GMRT, and other significant locations in India. The IUCAA played a crucial role in the student selection process through stringent evaluations, as highlighted by Pune ZP CEO Gajanan Patil.

During the US tour, the itinerary includes visits to NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, and leading technology firms in San Francisco.

Commissioner Pulkundwar urged the students to maintain discipline, support each other, and adhere to their guides' instructions to make the most of this extraordinary opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India
2
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
3
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
4
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025