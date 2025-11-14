From Pune to NASA: A Cosmic Journey for Young Minds

Twenty-five students from Pune Zilla Parishad schools are gearing up for a remarkable educational trip to the United States, where they will visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This initiative is part of a collaboration between the Zilla Parishad and the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). The selected students will embark on their journey from Mumbai on November 15.

Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, who recently felicitated the students, emphasized that this tour will significantly enhance their confidence and communication skills, providing valuable exposure to international scientific communities.

Out of an initial pool of 15,000 students, 235 were shortlisted through rigorous written and oral evaluations, and 75 were eventually chosen. Of these, 25 are set for the NASA visit, while the rest will explore ISRO facilities in India.

Further, 160 additional students will visit esteemed institutions such as planetariums, IUCAA, GMRT, and other significant locations in India. The IUCAA played a crucial role in the student selection process through stringent evaluations, as highlighted by Pune ZP CEO Gajanan Patil.

During the US tour, the itinerary includes visits to NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, and leading technology firms in San Francisco.

Commissioner Pulkundwar urged the students to maintain discipline, support each other, and adhere to their guides' instructions to make the most of this extraordinary opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)