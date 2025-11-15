Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for Tribal Education Hub

In a significant effort to boost educational access for tribal communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kombo, West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, spearheaded by the Union Tribal Affairs ministry, is designed to deliver quality education and comprehensive development opportunities to tribal students across the region, district officials reported.

They emphasized that the new EMRS will cater to students from various villages within West Siang, offering state-of-the-art learning environments and facilities to support academic and skill development goals.

