Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for Tribal Education Hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Eklavya Model Residential School in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for tribal students. This initiative, led by the Union Tribal Affairs ministry, aims for academic and socio-economic advancement for tribal communities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant effort to boost educational access for tribal communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kombo, West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.
The project, spearheaded by the Union Tribal Affairs ministry, is designed to deliver quality education and comprehensive development opportunities to tribal students across the region, district officials reported.
They emphasized that the new EMRS will cater to students from various villages within West Siang, offering state-of-the-art learning environments and facilities to support academic and skill development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi felicitated by people hailing from Bihar living in Gujarat's Surat for massive NDA victory in eastern state.
Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 9700 cr projects in Dediapada in Gujarat.
In interview to PTI, Chandrababu Naidu heaps praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, credits him for Bihar victory.
NDA's historic win in Bihar seal of trust for development and welfare policies of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar govts: BJP chief Nadda.