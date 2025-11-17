Rethinking Education: Empowering Indian Girls for the Future Workforce

A recent study by Silverline Prestige School reveals that Indian parents are advocating for significant reforms in girls' education to increase female participation in the workforce. According to the study, these changes are vital for positioning India as the Skill Capital of the World.

The survey, covering 6,000 Delhi NCR parents, indicates that over 82% consider skill-building more crucial than traditional learning for their daughters. Currently, only 27% of schools offer programs in communication, digital literacy, and problem-solving. With automation and AI transforming job landscapes, practical skills have become indispensable.

The study underscores a disconnect between educational offerings and market needs, with just 21% of parents satisfied with current school programs. Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige, emphasized the urgency on Children's Day, noting that educational reform is essential for embracing Industry 4.0 opportunities.

