In a controversial move, Myanmar's military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has reportedly dominated the first phase of the country's general elections. The electoral process, heavily criticized for lack of transparency and fairness, saw the USDP winning a majority of contested seats amid calls for a voter boycott.

The Union Election Commission, under military appointment, announced USDP's substantial electoral gains, including seats in national and regional legislatures. Critics, however, argue the election merely serves to cement military legitimacy, given the absence of major opposition parties and government repression.

While engaging approximately 6 million voters, the election unfolded with civil unrest and ongoing conflicts, leading to a phased voting schedule. The USDP's success raises concerns about Myanmar's political future, as the country remains in turmoil following the 2021 military coup.