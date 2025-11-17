Indian Innovations Shine at the Global EdTech Prize

Indian innovations Gurukul and LEAD Learning System have made waves at the inaugural Global EdTech Prize, placing among the top finalists for their forward-thinking contributions to education.

Gurukul, developed by Avanti Fellows and powered by Capgemini, stands as one of India's most extensive free online platforms for competitive exam preparation, particularly for students in low-resource settings. LEAD Learning System, known for its transformative impact on budget private schools, was celebrated for its comprehensive approach to enhancing academic excellence through refined curriculum design and teaching methodologies.

The Global EdTech Prize, established by T4 Education in partnership with Owl Ventures, aims to spotlight and scale educational solutions that tackle critical challenges worldwide. With support from industry giants like Google and Microsoft, the initiative seeks to inspire policymakers and educators to embrace and expand these impactful innovations.

