Delhi's Education Overhaul: A Step-by-Step Classroom Revolution

The Delhi government has initiated a comprehensive inspection program for government schools, focusing on classrooms, teaching practices, and student progress until February 2026. Officials are tasked with visiting schools thrice weekly to ensure effective implementation of academic initiatives and early identification of learning gaps. Special attention is on low-performing schools and various academic programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:09 IST
In a bid to elevate educational standards, the Delhi government has announced a rigorous inspection program targeting classrooms, teaching methods, and student progress in government schools until February 2026.

According to the Directorate of Education, officials are required to conduct inspections three times each week to verify that academic initiatives are properly implemented and learning gaps are identified early. This mandate involves additional visits to both daytime and evening schools.

The focus areas include recent programs like NEEEV, NIPUN, Sankalp, Rashtraneeti, and Science of Living. A thorough review of lesson plans, teaching materials, and discipline in schools will be undertaken. The inspections also encompass school infrastructure and safety, ensuring facilities are optimally used and well-maintained.

