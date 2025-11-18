Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

A recent report reveals a significant 17% decline in newly enrolled international students at U.S. colleges this autumn, exacerbated by stricter student visa policies enacted under the Trump administration. Concerns about visa application processes and travel restrictions were cited by the majority of institutions experiencing enrollment drops, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE).

The report highlights increased scrutiny over legal immigration as a key contributor to the decline. Policies aimed at capping international student enrollment and delays in visa processing have added hurdles for prospective students. Additionally, social media checks by consular officers could deter some international students from applying.

Financially, the decrease poses challenges for U.S. colleges relying on the $55 billion economic contribution of international students. These students often pay full tuition, counterbalancing declines in domestic enrollment and cuts to government funding, thus impacting the overall financial health of higher education institutions in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)