Schools to report compliance with mental health guidelines: Education minister

We have formed a committee to investigate the matter and the school has also taken action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:10 IST
After a class 10 student died by suicide due to alleged mental harassment, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said he will seek a report from every school in the national capital over compliance with the CBSE's guidelines on psychological well-being of students.

''We have formed a committee to investigate the matter and the school has also taken action. I am looking into this issue as a serious, worried parent,'' Sood said.

He said he will write to all schools asking whether the CBSE's (Central Board of Secondary Education) directives on mental health and well-being of students are being followed.

''If any school is facing a difficulty, the state government will handhold them. I want the next generation to know that we are serious about their mental health and well-being,'' Sood said.

His remarks came after a class 10 student of St Columba's School allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. The boy jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place metro station around 2.30 pm. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital where he was declared dead.

On Thursday, the Delhi education department constituted a committee to look into the matter, while the school administration suspended four staff members, including the headmistress, coordinator and two teachers, pending inquiry.

According to the police, the student left a note naming a few teachers, alleging mental harassment, and requesting strict action against them. He also said his organs should be donated.

