India: A Beacon of Transformation and Innovation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized India's position as a global problem-solver at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute's convocation. He credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership for transformative initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020. Advocating investment in research, he praised the spiritual education fostered by the institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:41 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan declared on Saturday that India stands poised for an unprecedented transformation, with global attention turning towards the country for solutions.

He made these remarks at the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, attributing this shift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Radhakrishnan credited Modi with positioning India as a hub of innovation, education, and sustainable development, highlighting transformative initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020. He also acknowledged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of India as the world's top economy by 2047.

