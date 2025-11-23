Soaring High: Inauguration of Jharkhand Flying Institute

The Jharkhand Flying Institute is poised for its grand inauguration at Sido-Kanhu airport in Dumka district, scheduled for next Monday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is anticipated to lead the initiative's launch. The formalities will engage various dignitaries as part of the opening ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Sinha confirmed that preparations are proceeding, with gliders, planes ready at the venue, complemented by stringent security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)