Vidya Bharati Schools: Shaping Patriotic Futures in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauds Vidya Bharati schools for their role in shaping students into patriotic, disciplined, and culturally grounded individuals. Highlighting their value-based education and holistic approach, Khandu acknowledges the transformative impact of these institutions in nurturing young minds through cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised Vidya Bharati schools for their influential role in student development, describing them as pivotal in fostering patriotic, disciplined, and culturally rooted individuals.

During a recent meeting with Gobind Mahant, the national organisation secretary, and members of Vidya Bharati's Arunachal Pradesh unit, Khandu expressed his appreciation on social media platform X.

He highlighted the schools' dedication to holistic growth and value-based education, noting their transformative impact in nurturing young minds through culturally enriched education in the state.

