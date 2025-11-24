Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Tragic School Suicide Sparks Outcry

The father of a Class 10 student, who died by suicide allegedly due to mental harassment, joined a protest demanding justice and action against those responsible. Protestors called for accountability from the school. A suicide note cited teachers, sparking demands for strong measures to prevent future cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:51 IST
Demand for Justice: Tragic School Suicide Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy has struck, leading to significant protests outside St Columba's School as the father of a Class 10 student who allegedly took his life due to mental harassment joined demands for justice. The demonstrators, armed with placards reading 'Justice for the child' and 'No student harassment,' insisted on accountability from the school's administration and teachers.

Amid this public outcry, parents, including Reema Sharma, voiced deep concerns about the vulnerable state of students. Reema emphasized the critical need to take these issues seriously to prevent further tragedies. Allegations emerged against four teachers as parents demanded an impartial inquiry into the distressing environment alleged within the school.

A friend of the deceased revealed the student's distress and shared that a suicide note was composed at a metro station, blaming certain teachers. The police confirmed the boy's death at BLK Super Speciality Hospital after jumping from a metro platform. Calls for swift action within the school system are growing louder, as the note highlighted the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Service...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

 China
4
Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025