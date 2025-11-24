Demand for Justice: Tragic School Suicide Sparks Outcry

A tragedy has struck, leading to significant protests outside St Columba's School as the father of a Class 10 student who allegedly took his life due to mental harassment joined demands for justice. The demonstrators, armed with placards reading 'Justice for the child' and 'No student harassment,' insisted on accountability from the school's administration and teachers.

Amid this public outcry, parents, including Reema Sharma, voiced deep concerns about the vulnerable state of students. Reema emphasized the critical need to take these issues seriously to prevent further tragedies. Allegations emerged against four teachers as parents demanded an impartial inquiry into the distressing environment alleged within the school.

A friend of the deceased revealed the student's distress and shared that a suicide note was composed at a metro station, blaming certain teachers. The police confirmed the boy's death at BLK Super Speciality Hospital after jumping from a metro platform. Calls for swift action within the school system are growing louder, as the note highlighted the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)