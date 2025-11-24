Left Menu

Teacher Aspirants' Unrest: Protests Erupt Over Recruitment Delays and Mark Discrepancies

Aspirants for teaching positions in West Bengal protested against alleged illegal marking and recruitment delays. Disputes arose over an extra 10 marks granted to some candidates, and demands included the scrapping of those marks. Separate protests called for completion of long-pending appointments, with tensions escalating over missed deadlines.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:47 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission's recent publication of SLST results has stirred protests in Kolkata. Two groups of job seekers clashed with police as they rallied against delays and alleged illegal mark allotment in teacher recruitment for classes 9 and 10, exposing ongoing tensions in the education sector.

Protesters, aiming for positions in classes 11 and 12, were removed from the Esplanade area after blocking key routes for nearly 40 minutes. Despite police efforts to divert the group, they resisted and demanded the annulment of extra marks awarded to previously appointed teachers, deemed 'unlawful' by the protestors.

Simultaneously, aspirants from the 2016 Upper Primary batch marched to Salt Lake, pressing for completion of stalled recruitments. They criticized the state's failure to comply with a Supreme Court order mandating the appointments, arguing against bureaucratic delays and broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

