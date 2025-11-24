Left Menu

Delhi Schools Urged to Foster Emotional Safety After Student Tragedy

Following the suicide of a student at St Columba's School, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood has urged schools to ensure emotionally safe environments. Highlighting institutional responsibilities, he calls for enhanced mental health support, urging schools to go beyond procedural compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:04 IST
Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has called on schools in the city to prioritize emotional safety and empathetic environments following the tragic suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columba's School. The young student reportedly faced harassment and humiliation leading up to the incident.

In a heartfelt letter, Sood emphasizes the shared responsibility of schools, educators, and society to create nurturing ecosystems for students. Key measures include early identification of distress, teacher training on mental health issues, peer support, and open communication to bolster students' well-being.

The minister's call to action serves as a wake-up call to Delhi schools, urging them to look beyond compliance and implement proactive systems that protect and nurture students' mental health. Sood also referenced Abraham Lincoln, underscoring the importance of balancing strength with gentleness in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

