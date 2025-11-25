Left Menu

IBSAT 2025: Gateway to Success and Scholarships at IBS Campuses

Registration for the IBSAT 2025 exam ends on December 19. The exam offers entry into 9 IBS campuses and a chance for a Rs 2 Lakh scholarship. It features diverse learning experiences, robust placements, and a strong alumni network. IBS Hyderabad is AACSB accredited with global recognition.

As the opportunity to register for the IBSAT 2025 exam ends on December 19, students are urged to download their admit cards and choose their test slots for December 27 or 28. Successful candidates can join one of nine prestigious IBS campuses and vie for a Rs 2 Lakh scholarship, awarded to the top 500 scorers.

The campuses offer a dynamic learning environment with a 14-week internship, 100% case-based teaching, and state-of-the-art tools, including Bloomberg, SAP, and SPSS. Specializations in Finance, Marketing, Operations, HR, and IT Systems are available, alongside electives in Business Analytics and Supply Chain Management.

IBS Hyderabad stands out with its AACSB accreditation, placing it among the top B-Schools worldwide. The institution boasts a strong placement record with notable recruiters and contributes significantly to the economy through its expansive alumni network.

