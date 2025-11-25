Left Menu

Teacher in Hot Water After Shocking Discipline Attempt Goes Viral

A teacher from Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, has been dismissed after a video surfaced showing her attempting to 'discipline' a five-year-old student by hanging him from a tree. Authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the school's management. Further actions are pending based on the school's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surajpur | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:05 IST
In Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, a shocking video has surfaced, showing a private school teacher attempting to discipline a five-year-old student by hanging him from a tree. The disturbing incident prompted swift action from local authorities.

The teacher involved, who was employed at a school in Narayanpur village, has since been dismissed. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, depicts the child hanging from a tree with his T-shirt tied to a rope, while two other women are heard in the background.

Surajpur District Education Officer Ajay Mishra stated that after the clip went viral, the education department promptly dispatched a team to investigate. A show-cause notice has been issued to the school management, demanding a response within two days. The school's director, Subhash Shivhare, attempted to justify the teacher's actions as a disciplinary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

