Teacher in Hot Water After Shocking Discipline Attempt Goes Viral

In Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, a shocking video has surfaced, showing a private school teacher attempting to discipline a five-year-old student by hanging him from a tree. The disturbing incident prompted swift action from local authorities.

The teacher involved, who was employed at a school in Narayanpur village, has since been dismissed. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, depicts the child hanging from a tree with his T-shirt tied to a rope, while two other women are heard in the background.

Surajpur District Education Officer Ajay Mishra stated that after the clip went viral, the education department promptly dispatched a team to investigate. A show-cause notice has been issued to the school management, demanding a response within two days. The school's director, Subhash Shivhare, attempted to justify the teacher's actions as a disciplinary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)