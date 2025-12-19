Rajasthan Speaker Calls for Value-Based Education and Indian Cultural Integration
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the importance of integrating value-based education with innovation and technology to benefit society. Speaking at a conference, he highlighted the need for ethical and socially relevant education, promoting Indian culture, and empowering women as ambassadors of cultural values globally.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted the urgent need for value-based education and technological innovation at a recent conference in Jaipur. Addressing attendees at Bhawani Niketan Women's PG College, Devnani emphasized that education should focus on real-world applications, benefiting society and enhancing quality of life.
Devnani advocated for the integration of Indian cultural values into educational curricula, stressing the role of character strength, leadership, and social commitment in nation-building. He urged for educational content to be aligned with ethical and contemporary approaches, ensuring it remains relevant in the age of AI.
In a powerful appeal, Devnani called on women to become global ambassadors of Indian culture, underlining the significance of women empowerment. The event saw participation from notable academicians, including Rajasthan University's Vice Chancellor Alpana Kateja. The conference also celebrated student achievements in sports.
