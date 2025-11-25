Left Menu

Empowering Access: LSR College Unveils Upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre

The Lady Shri Ram College for Women has launched an upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre, featuring advanced AI-driven assistive technology to enhance accessibility for students with disabilities. The centre now offers modern devices for visually impaired students, reaffirming LSR's leadership in inclusive education within Delhi University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:47 IST
Empowering Access: LSR College Unveils Upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has launched an enhanced Swavalamban Resource Centre for Students with Disabilities. The centre unveiled cutting-edge AI and assistive-tech tools enhancing access in higher education.

Modern additions include Braille displays, video magnifiers, and specialised software. This initiative underscores LSR's commitment to inclusivity within Delhi University.

Highlighted is Hark Ai, an AI device offering handwriting reading and real-time translation. Notable attendees praised LSR; Professor Kanika K Ahuja affirmed the college's dedication to creating barrier-free learning environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
3
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
4
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025