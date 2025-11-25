Empowering Access: LSR College Unveils Upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre

The Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has launched an enhanced Swavalamban Resource Centre for Students with Disabilities. The centre unveiled cutting-edge AI and assistive-tech tools enhancing access in higher education.

Modern additions include Braille displays, video magnifiers, and specialised software. This initiative underscores LSR's commitment to inclusivity within Delhi University.

Highlighted is Hark Ai, an AI device offering handwriting reading and real-time translation. Notable attendees praised LSR; Professor Kanika K Ahuja affirmed the college's dedication to creating barrier-free learning environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)