Empowering Access: LSR College Unveils Upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre
The Lady Shri Ram College for Women has launched an upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre, featuring advanced AI-driven assistive technology to enhance accessibility for students with disabilities. The centre now offers modern devices for visually impaired students, reaffirming LSR's leadership in inclusive education within Delhi University.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has launched an enhanced Swavalamban Resource Centre for Students with Disabilities. The centre unveiled cutting-edge AI and assistive-tech tools enhancing access in higher education.
Modern additions include Braille displays, video magnifiers, and specialised software. This initiative underscores LSR's commitment to inclusivity within Delhi University.
Highlighted is Hark Ai, an AI device offering handwriting reading and real-time translation. Notable attendees praised LSR; Professor Kanika K Ahuja affirmed the college's dedication to creating barrier-free learning environments.
