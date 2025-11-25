Left Menu

Punjab's Historic Educational Revolution: Students Step into Politics

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced a mock student session on Constitution Day, to be relocated to Sri Anandpur Sahib. The event, honoring the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, allows children to engage in roles like chief minister and ministers, linking education with democracy.

The Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, revealed that the mock student session is rescheduled for Constitution Day, November 26, at the temporary Vidhan Sabha, Sri Anandpur Sahib. This change in location, switched from Chandigarh, marks a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib's 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Sandhwan emphasized the importance of education beyond academic learning. He stated that when the government makes a commitment to educating children about life, it sparks a revolutionary transformation. This change, he suggested, is already underway in Punjab, transcending conventional bookish knowledge.

During the session, students from government schools across Punjab will assume roles such as chief minister, Speaker, ministers, MLAs, and the Opposition. The Speaker hailed this initiative as a groundbreaking effort to integrate education with democratic engagement.

