Nagapur's Siren Blows for Education Revolution
Nagapur village in Maharashtra has introduced the 'Siren Blows for Study Campaign' to encourage students to switch from gadgets to books for two hours each evening. Inspired by a model in Sangli, the initiative involves community monitoring and rewards dedicated students. Parents report positive changes in children’s behavior.
- Country:
- India
Nagapur village in Maharashtra's Beed district has embarked on an educational journey with its 'Siren Blows for Study Campaign.' The initiative aims to break students away from screens and encourage reading for two hours every evening.
The campaign, inspired by Sangli's Agram Dhulgaon village, finds strong support from parents and students. The Deputy Sarpanch, Santosh Solanke, who led the implementation, noted its substantial community backing.
Every evening at 7 PM, a siren signals homes to turn off gadgets, enforcing a studious environment. To maintain momentum, a monitoring committee conducts surprise inspections. Students who display dedication receive public acknowledgment, inspiring others. The initiative already shows positive behavioral shifts, especially in younger students, aligning with the village's educational aspirations.
