Panjab University Shutdown: Senate Polls Sparks Student Uproar

Panjab University has declared a holiday following a call for a complete campus shutdown by protesting students advocating for the announcement of Senate election schedules. The shutdown is set for November 26, as part of continued pressure to secure election timelines.

The university has postponed all scheduled exams, initially set for this date, shifting examination venues from the campus to alternative locations. The administration reassured that new dates will be announced soon, aiming to accommodate both students eager for examinations and those asserting their right to protest.

Despite the government's withdrawal of proposals to restructure governing bodies, students refuse to relent until election dates are confirmed. Political parties and farmer organizations in Punjab have rallied behind the students, underscoring the tension between administrative decisions and academic governance.

