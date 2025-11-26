Left Menu

Campus Uproar: Students Protests Over Subpar Conditions at VIT

Students at VIT in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, protested over the alleged poor quality of food and water, leading to widespread campus vandalism. The situation is now under control after police intervention. The incident has sparked political reactions, with Congress criticizing the government and college management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:47 IST
Campus Uproar: Students Protests Over Subpar Conditions at VIT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant upheaval, thousands of students at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, resorted to violent protests on the night of Tuesday over substandard food and water facilities.

The protest, which turned destructive with students vandalizing properties including buses and campus buildings, was a reaction to alleged food and water quality issues that reportedly caused jaundice among students, officials revealed.

Authorities, including police personnel, engaged in dialogue with the demonstrators, ensuring them of corrective measures. In response to the turmoil, VIT declared a holiday until the end of November while political figures, such as Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, raised concerns and demanded accountable actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial Law Allegations

15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial La...

 Global
2
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
3
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
4
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025