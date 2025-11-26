Campus Uproar: Students Protests Over Subpar Conditions at VIT

In a significant upheaval, thousands of students at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, resorted to violent protests on the night of Tuesday over substandard food and water facilities.

The protest, which turned destructive with students vandalizing properties including buses and campus buildings, was a reaction to alleged food and water quality issues that reportedly caused jaundice among students, officials revealed.

Authorities, including police personnel, engaged in dialogue with the demonstrators, ensuring them of corrective measures. In response to the turmoil, VIT declared a holiday until the end of November while political figures, such as Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, raised concerns and demanded accountable actions.

