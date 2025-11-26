Left Menu

Quantum Leap: IIT Delhi's New Certification Revolutionizes Education in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

IIT Delhi inaugurates its seventh batch of Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning. This fully online program integrates theoretical insight with real-world application, preparing professionals to tackle evolving demands in technology and business. The initiative aligns with India's National Quantum Mission, fostering quantum-skilled expertise.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:07 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the commencement of the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning program. This cutting-edge course aims to equip professionals with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, focusing on navigating the intersections of quantum technologies and machine learning.

Backed by a McKinsey report projecting potential revenue of USD 97 billion from quantum technologies by 2035, India's government has invested heavily in the National Quantum Mission. IIT Delhi's program contributes significantly to these efforts by creating quantum-skilled professionals ready to meet industry demands.

Professor Abhishek Dixit highlighted the program's design, which converts curiosity into capability with balanced, real-world learning experiences. Graduates gain expertise in quantum algorithms and optimization, preparing them for roles such as Quantum Software Developer and Quantum Consultant, to lead India's strategic ventures in the quantum domain.

