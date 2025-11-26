Left Menu

Odisha Unveils 'Videsh Siksha Bruti' Scheme for SC/ST Students

The Odisha government introduced the 'Videsh Siksha Bruti' scheme to aid meritorious SC/ST students in pursuing higher education abroad, effective academic year 2025-26. Students from families earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually and admitted to top QS-ranked institutions will be eligible for scholarships worth up to Rs 25 lakh per year.

The Odisha government has launched the 'Videsh Siksha Bruti' scheme, a significant move to aid outstanding SC/ST students aiming for higher education abroad. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated the initiative, set to commence in the 2025–26 academic year.

Eligible applicants from SC/ST categories, with family incomes of up to Rs 12 lakh, who secure admissions to postgraduate or PhD programs in the top 200 QS-ranked global universities, can apply for the scholarship. Twice a year, 50 students will be chosen, covering various fields including engineering, medicine, architecture, and more.

Additionally, the Odisha State Higher Education Council received authorization to conduct Academic Performance Audits across state higher educational institutions, marking Odisha as a pioneer in adopting this evaluative system.

