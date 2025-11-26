Panjab University's Election Standoff: Students to Siege BJP Offices

Panjab University students have declared their intent to lay siege to BJP offices in Punjab and Chandigarh on December 3, escalating their agitation for the prompt announcement of the senate poll schedule. The protest, supported by farmers' bodies and religious groups, will continue until their demands are addressed.

The students expressed frustration over the lack of an election schedule, despite assurances from Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. They emphasized their determination to maintain pressure, with support from political entities like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Heightened security measures were in place during a recent protest, which led to a shutdown of the university campus, including the postponement of exams. The protests initially targeted government restructuring but have expanded to demand electoral clarity from the university authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)