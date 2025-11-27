Global Financial Learning: SP Jain Partners with ISFB for Enriching Student Experience

SP Jain School of Global Management Singapore has announced a collaboration with Imarticus School of Finance and Business (ISFB) to enhance the educational journey of ISFB students through a unique student program.

This partnership enables ISFB undergraduates to spend a week at SP Jain's distinguished Singapore campus, where their completed coursework will seamlessly integrate into their ongoing studies at ISFB, ensuring there is no disruption to their academic progress.

As a global financial hub, Singapore offers a rich backdrop for financial education. This program aims to provide students with invaluable exposure to international financial systems, diverse business environments, and the mature financial sector, as highlighted by SP Jain's CEO, Rashmi Udaykumar.