Left Menu

Global Financial Learning: SP Jain Partners with ISFB for Enriching Student Experience

SP Jain School of Global Management Singapore collaborates with Imarticus School of Finance and Business to offer ISFB undergraduates an immersive academic week at SP Jain's campus. This opportunity, credited towards their degree, aims to broaden financial education in a global context and expose students to Singapore's dynamic financial environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:31 IST
Global Financial Learning: SP Jain Partners with ISFB for Enriching Student Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SP Jain School of Global Management Singapore has announced a collaboration with Imarticus School of Finance and Business (ISFB) to enhance the educational journey of ISFB students through a unique student program.

This partnership enables ISFB undergraduates to spend a week at SP Jain's distinguished Singapore campus, where their completed coursework will seamlessly integrate into their ongoing studies at ISFB, ensuring there is no disruption to their academic progress.

As a global financial hub, Singapore offers a rich backdrop for financial education. This program aims to provide students with invaluable exposure to international financial systems, diverse business environments, and the mature financial sector, as highlighted by SP Jain's CEO, Rashmi Udaykumar.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

 Global
3
Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

 India
4
Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025