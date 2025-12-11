Left Menu

House Approves Record-breaking $901 Billion Defense Budget

The U.S. House of Representatives authorized a record $901 billion in annual military spending through the National Defense Authorization Act. With a vote of 290-109, the defense policy bill is set to become law for the 65th consecutive year as it heads to the Senate for approval.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of a defense policy bill authorizing a record $901 billion in annual military spending, marking a significant financial commitment to national defense. The bill, which passed with a tally of 290-109, signifies the strong support for sustained military funding.

The National Defense Authorization Act, commonly known as NDAA, is critical legislation that outlines the budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense. This year's version, if passed by the Senate next week as expected, will ensure the bill becomes law for the 65th successive year.

The approval by the House paves the way for this must-pass measure, highlighting the bipartisan consensus on maintaining a robust defense budget amid global security challenges. The Senate is anticipated to follow suit, emphasizing the continuity of military funding policies.

