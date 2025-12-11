Left Menu

ICE Presence Creates Havoc in Child Care Sector

The increased presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers has profoundly impacted child care centers like CentroNía. ICE activities instill fear among immigrant workers, leading to changes in school operations, staff shortages, and heightened anxiety. The workforce across the US feels the pressure, affecting child care availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The child care sector is reeling under the pressure of heightened immigration enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), especially in establishments like CentroNía, a bilingual preschool. This has led to changes in how centers operate, driven by the increased anxiety among immigrant workers, many of whom are legally in the US.

Under President Trump's administration, ICE's presence in traditionally immigrant-rich neighborhoods has grown, putting fear and uncertainty in child care workers' lives, affecting the quality of care and causing staff shortages. The push for mass deportations has forced many out of jobs, impacting schools and families dependent on these services.

According to Myrna Peralta, CEO of CentroNía, operations have been altered to mitigate risks. For instance, outdoor activities have been limited, and internal spaces were redesigned for children's activities, reflecting the pervasive fear and impact on mental health for staff. This climate of uncertainty decimates the industry's ability to function effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

