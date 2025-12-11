ICE Presence Creates Havoc in Child Care Sector

The child care sector is reeling under the pressure of heightened immigration enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), especially in establishments like CentroNía, a bilingual preschool. This has led to changes in how centers operate, driven by the increased anxiety among immigrant workers, many of whom are legally in the US.

Under President Trump's administration, ICE's presence in traditionally immigrant-rich neighborhoods has grown, putting fear and uncertainty in child care workers' lives, affecting the quality of care and causing staff shortages. The push for mass deportations has forced many out of jobs, impacting schools and families dependent on these services.

According to Myrna Peralta, CEO of CentroNía, operations have been altered to mitigate risks. For instance, outdoor activities have been limited, and internal spaces were redesigned for children's activities, reflecting the pervasive fear and impact on mental health for staff. This climate of uncertainty decimates the industry's ability to function effectively.

