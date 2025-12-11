U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

On Wednesday, the United States intercepted an oil tanker named "The Skipper" near Venezuela. This move comes after Washington imposed sanctions on the vessel in 2022, accusing it of connections with Iran and Hezbollah, according to sources cited by CBS News.

The interception of "The Skipper," a ship with alleged ties to terror-list countries, highlights the U.S.'s continued strategic pressure in the region.

In a development that hints at more such actions to follow, a CBS News reporter noted that the Trump administration is contemplating additional missions in this realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)