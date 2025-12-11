Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

The United States seized an oil tanker named "The Skipper" near Venezuela. This vessel was previously sanctioned in 2022 due to its connections with Iran and Hezbollah. The Trump administration is considering additional similar operations, as reported by CBS News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the United States intercepted an oil tanker named "The Skipper" near Venezuela. This move comes after Washington imposed sanctions on the vessel in 2022, accusing it of connections with Iran and Hezbollah, according to sources cited by CBS News.

The interception of "The Skipper," a ship with alleged ties to terror-list countries, highlights the U.S.'s continued strategic pressure in the region.

In a development that hints at more such actions to follow, a CBS News reporter noted that the Trump administration is contemplating additional missions in this realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

