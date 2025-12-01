SHARP Revolutionizes Education with Cutting-Edge Display and Print Technologies at DIDAC India 2025

In New Delhi, SHARP Business Systems impressed visitors with its innovative visual display technologies and Managed Print Solutions at DIDAC India 2025, transforming educational environments. As a subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, the company demonstrated how its technology can facilitate dynamic and immersive learning experiences.

Highlighting their offerings, SHARP unveiled a comprehensive lineup of Interactive Displays, Direct-View LED Walls, and Digital Signage. These cutting-edge solutions are engineered to boost communication, engagement, and efficiency in educational and corporate settings. SHARP's Managed Print Solutions also addressed the evolving needs of the education sector.

The showcase underscored SHARP's dedication to advancing education through technology. Osamu Narita, Managing Director, emphasized the event's role in displaying tools that inspire creativity and interactive learning, while Manish Garg, President, pointed to the technology's alignment with modern learning demands, further enhancing digital learning and student engagement.

