Left Menu

SHARP Revolutionizes Education with Cutting-Edge Display and Print Technologies at DIDAC India 2025

SHARP Business Systems showcased its advanced visual display technologies and Managed Print Solutions at DIDAC India 2025, offering innovative tools designed to transform classrooms into interactive, immersive learning environments. The event highlighted SHARP's commitment to enhancing education through technology, empowering educators to foster collaboration and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:28 IST
SHARP Revolutionizes Education with Cutting-Edge Display and Print Technologies at DIDAC India 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, SHARP Business Systems impressed visitors with its innovative visual display technologies and Managed Print Solutions at DIDAC India 2025, transforming educational environments. As a subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, the company demonstrated how its technology can facilitate dynamic and immersive learning experiences.

Highlighting their offerings, SHARP unveiled a comprehensive lineup of Interactive Displays, Direct-View LED Walls, and Digital Signage. These cutting-edge solutions are engineered to boost communication, engagement, and efficiency in educational and corporate settings. SHARP's Managed Print Solutions also addressed the evolving needs of the education sector.

The showcase underscored SHARP's dedication to advancing education through technology. Osamu Narita, Managing Director, emphasized the event's role in displaying tools that inspire creativity and interactive learning, while Manish Garg, President, pointed to the technology's alignment with modern learning demands, further enhancing digital learning and student engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

 India
2
Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

 India
3
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India
4
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025