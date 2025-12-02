Left Menu

BJP delegation meets Nadda over Vaishnodevi medical college row

A BJP delegation met Union J P Nadda on Tuesday in Delhi, seeking reservation for Hindus in admissions at Katra's Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), a party spokesperson said. The college, run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been accused by a certain section of activists and politicians with charges of bias for admitting mostly Muslims for its MBBS programme.

Over the past fortnight, right-wing Hindutva groups have held multiple protests demanding the shifting of Muslim students from the college and the Hindu reservation.

According to the spokesperson, the party delegation informed Nadda that resentment is brewing over 42 of the 50 MBBS seats in the college's first batch going to non-Hindus.

The party said the issue has triggered strong reactions among devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi and donors to the shrine. The delegation said it is important to acknowledge the sentiments of millions of devotees associated with the shrine and urged the minister to intervene and find an ''emotionally acceptable'' solution, said the spokesperson.

It sought from Nadda, who is the BJP's national president, a thorough review of the admission process and greater transparency at the SMVDIME. Nadda said the matter would be examined seriously and compliance with national medical education norms would be enforced, the party said.

The delegation comprised J-K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sunil Sharma, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, MLAs Dr Devinder Manyal and Sham Lal Sharma, and Advocate R S Pathania.

