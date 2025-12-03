Left Menu

Assam CM speaks to Dharmendra Pradhan on Tezpur University impasse

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:09 IST
Assam CM speaks to Dharmendra Pradhan on Tezpur University impasse
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the shutdown of Tezpur University by students who are demanding the vice chancellor's removal.

''I spoke with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri @dpradhanbjp today regarding the present situation at Tezpur University'', the CM posted on 'X.

''I urged the Hon'ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained'', he added.

The CM expressed confidence that the issues would be resolved at the earliest with the minister's support.

Tezpur University has been shut down by students who are demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, alleging corruption and financial irregularities.

The students of this central university in Sonitpur district have been protesting since September and have shut down all academic activities on the campus from November 29 for an indefinite period. All end-term examinations have been cancelled, and other activities have also stopped.

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) have extended their support to the agitation, being carried out under the aegis of Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025