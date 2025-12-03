Assam CM speaks to Dharmendra Pradhan on Tezpur University impasse

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the shutdown of Tezpur University by students who are demanding the vice chancellor's removal.

''I spoke with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri @dpradhanbjp today regarding the present situation at Tezpur University'', the CM posted on 'X.

''I urged the Hon'ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained'', he added.

The CM expressed confidence that the issues would be resolved at the earliest with the minister's support.

Tezpur University has been shut down by students who are demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, alleging corruption and financial irregularities.

The students of this central university in Sonitpur district have been protesting since September and have shut down all academic activities on the campus from November 29 for an indefinite period. All end-term examinations have been cancelled, and other activities have also stopped.

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) have extended their support to the agitation, being carried out under the aegis of Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF).

