Uncovering the Ice Cream Factory Scandal: Arrest in Jharkhand

Authorities in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum have cracked down on an illegal sex racket operating under the guise of an ice cream factory. Seven individuals, including five women primarily from nearby states, were apprehended following a police raid. All were remanded into judicial custody.

An illegal sex racket, masquerading as an ice cream factory in East Singhbhum's Boram area, has been dismantled by local authorities in Jharkhand. The police detained seven individuals, among them five women hailing from neighboring states.

The raid came after persistent complaints of sex trafficking in the locality. On Monday, law enforcement officers successfully broke up the operation, capturing those involved in the illegal enterprise.

The detainees appeared in court shortly thereafter, where they were remanded to judicial custody. Officers have vowed continued vigilance to prevent such activities in the future.

