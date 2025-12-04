SA renews commitment to disability rights with stronger reforms and partnerships

Government has reaffirmed its determination to build a truly disability-inclusive society, one grounded in equality, dignity and full participation for persons with disabilities. Speaking at the national commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Rustenburg, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, outlined a wide-ranging programme of reforms and partnerships aimed at expanding access and dismantling barriers across all sectors.

The event also marked the conclusion of Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), celebrated under the theme “Disability Inclusion: Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.” This year’s observance aligned with a global call by the United Nations for countries to accelerate progress towards inclusive development and social justice.

Building a Society Where Inclusion Is Visible, Not Aspirational

Chikunga said South Africa must move beyond symbolic recognition to measurable action. True progress, she noted, is reflected in whether persons with disabilities can learn in inclusive schools, access health care, commute safely, work competitively, participate in sport, and live independently without facing discrimination or systemic barriers.

She acknowledged that many South Africans with disabilities still encounter avoidable obstacles — from inaccessible public buildings and transport to service systems that fail to accommodate diverse needs. Negative attitudes, she added, continue to silence and exclude people in ways that contradict constitutional values.

“Their exclusion is not a side issue; it speaks to the kind of society we are choosing to build,” she said.

Rustenburg’s Key Role in Promoting Sporting Inclusion

Rustenburg has taken centre stage as the host of the 2026 Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games — a crucial event preparing athletes for the 2027 World Games in Santiago, Chile. Chikunga said this role reflects South Africa’s commitment to recognising persons with disabilities not only as beneficiaries of programmes but as leaders, athletes and contributors to national life.

Earlier in the day, leaders took part in the ceremonial handover of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope, symbolising dignity, resilience and inclusion. The flame, guarded by SAPS Limpopo, was passed to North West Province as the new host region — a moment that underscored shared national responsibility for advancing disability rights.

Transforming Commitments Into Action

Chikunga detailed several key reforms designed to strengthen the country’s disability rights framework:

• A comprehensive Disability Rights Bill: Now in its final stages, the Bill will consolidate existing protections into a single law aligned with the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). It aims to close gaps in service delivery, accountability and enforcement.

• Reconstitution of the Presidential Working Group on Disability: This body will ensure that persons with disabilities and their representative organisations directly inform national policy, track implementation and hold government accountable.

• Disability-specific targets in national planning: Under the Medium-Term Development Plan, government has secured measurable targets in education, transport, employment, social protection, health and economic inclusion to ensure departments are accountable for real progress.

• Advancing economic participation: Cabinet has endorsed reforms allowing public entities to procure from Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), creating jobs for persons with disabilities. Provinces have already begun placing large orders for products such as school furniture.

Government is also working toward achieving a 7% disability employment target in the public sector, while calling on private companies to move beyond low 1–2% representation levels.

• Skills development and enterprise support: Through the National Skills Fund’s Disability Support Fund, specialised training, workplace readiness initiatives and enterprise development programmes are being expanded nationwide.

Improving Access Across Education, Health, Safety and Infrastructure

Chikunga noted progress in electrifying special schools, strengthening inclusive education programmes and expanding community-based support services that provide assistive devices, therapy, early childhood intervention and home-based care.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) responses are being adapted to ensure women and girls with disabilities receive accessible trauma services, appropriate protection, and support mechanisms sensitive to their vulnerabilities.

Government is also improving accessibility across public infrastructure, including clinics, courts, municipal buildings and transport systems — a longstanding barrier raised repeatedly by disability rights advocates.

A New Disability Inclusion Nerve Centre for Measurement and Accountability

As part of the legacy of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, Chikunga announced the establishment of a Disability Inclusion Nerve Centre — a national hub dedicated to research, data systems, monitoring and coordination. The centre will help government measure progress across education, employment, GBVF response and essential services, ensuring reforms translate into everyday change.

A Shared Responsibility Toward an Inclusive Future

The Minister emphasised that building an inclusive society requires collective responsibility: Government must implement policies with urgency; the private sector must create meaningful employment pathways; and families and communities must reject stigma and ensure no child or adult with a disability is hidden or excluded.

“Persons with disabilities must continue to guide and hold us accountable. If we feed this flame with political will, resources, partnerships and respect, it will burn brighter — lighting the path toward a South Africa where everyone can belong, participate and thrive,” Chikunga said.