Remembering Dharmendra: A Bollywood Legend's Legacy
Bollywood luminary Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary was marked by poignant remembrances from family and industry colleagues such as Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore. The revered actor, who passed away on November 24, left behind cherished memories and a legacy that resonates fondly within the film industry.
On what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday, family members and Bollywood colleagues gathered to pay tribute to the iconic actor. Despite his passing on November 24 after a brief illness, he remains vividly present in the hearts of many.
Hema Malini shared heartfelt memories on social media, reflecting on their life together and the lasting impact of his presence. Son Sunny Deol published a touching video tribute, capturing moments together, and expressing his enduring love for his 'papa.' Esha Deol also shared a heartfelt note, underlining the profound lessons and unconditional love her father imparted.
Colleagues like Salman Khan and Sharmila Tagore eulogized Dharmendra's indelible presence and influence. Known for his warmth and simplicity, Dharmendra's legacy is fondly cherished by his family and peers, ensuring his spirit lives on.
