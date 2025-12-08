Maoist Leaders Surrender, Signaling End of an Era in Chhattisgarh

A major breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's fight against Naxalism occurred as Ramdher alias Deu Majji, along with his wife and ten other Naxalites, surrendered to authorities. The group, including six women, had a collective bounty of Rs 2.95 crore on their heads, signaling the success of government initiatives in the region.

Key weapons were surrendered by the former Maoists, indicating a significant shift in the power dynamics within the conflict-ridden areas of the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone. The surrendered arsenal included three AK-47 rifles, three INSAS rifles, and other firearms.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during a press conference, highlighted the rapid progress made by the Chhattisgarh government, stating that under the current leadership, the efforts to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026 are gaining ground. More than 500 Maoists have been neutralised, and over 4,000 have surrendered or been captured, reflecting a decisive weakening of the Naxal influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)