Left Menu

Maoist Leaders Surrender, Signaling End of an Era in Chhattisgarh

Ramdher alias Deu Majji, a key Maoist leader, along with his wife and ten other Naxalites, surrendered in Chhattisgarh. This group included six women and collectively carried a bounty of Rs 2.95 crore. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserts that Naxalism in the region is nearing its end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:44 IST
Maoist Leaders Surrender, Signaling End of an Era in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A major breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's fight against Naxalism occurred as Ramdher alias Deu Majji, along with his wife and ten other Naxalites, surrendered to authorities. The group, including six women, had a collective bounty of Rs 2.95 crore on their heads, signaling the success of government initiatives in the region.

Key weapons were surrendered by the former Maoists, indicating a significant shift in the power dynamics within the conflict-ridden areas of the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone. The surrendered arsenal included three AK-47 rifles, three INSAS rifles, and other firearms.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during a press conference, highlighted the rapid progress made by the Chhattisgarh government, stating that under the current leadership, the efforts to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026 are gaining ground. More than 500 Maoists have been neutralised, and over 4,000 have surrendered or been captured, reflecting a decisive weakening of the Naxal influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025