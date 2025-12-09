Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Hub of Skilled Youth and Global Opportunities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning potential as a skilled workforce hub. With investments in ITIs and collaborations with Tata Technologies, the state is gearing up to meet industrial and global demand for skilled manpower. Recent developments in education and infrastructure aim to bolster economic growth and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Hub of Skilled Youth and Global Opportunities
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared Uttar Pradesh as a leader in nurturing skilled youth, aiming to transform the state into a hub for global talent. He unveiled a new Government ITI in Gorakhpur, constructed with Rs 18 crore from Power Grid CSR funds, as part of the state's strategy to enhance high-quality skill development.

The Chief Minister detailed government efforts to align educational programs with industrial needs. Collaborations with Tata Technologies are upgrading over 150 ITIs to include cutting-edge technology courses. This initiative aims to provide advanced training for local youth, boosting their employability both in domestic and international markets.

Citing demographic dividends, Adityanath emphasized that developing skilled manpower is crucial for economic growth. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's strategic focus on integrating modern technologies and training programs to ensure competitive remuneration for skilled workers. Investments in regional industrial development promise a robust employment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

