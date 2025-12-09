Left Menu

Canada's Bold Bid: Luring Top Global Academics Amid U.S. Uncertainty

Canada is aiming to attract top global researchers through federal funding and immigration reform, targeting those disheartened by U.S. funding cuts under the Trump administration. The Canadian government, encouraged by Industry Minister Melanie Joly, has announced a $1.7 billion initiative to recruit international talent, particularly from the U.S., to strengthen its academic sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 23:07 IST
Canada's Bold Bid: Luring Top Global Academics Amid U.S. Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst political tensions and funding cuts plaguing U.S. universities, Canada is seizing the moment to attract world-class researchers. With a substantial $1.7 billion government initiative, Canadian academic institutions are set to capitalize on this opportunity to lure leading academic experts.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly emphasized Canada's commitment to academic freedom, asserting that the country is doubling its efforts to support research excellence. She announced a worldwide recruitment drive aimed particularly at French-speaking experts and noted the interest from U.S. researchers facing uncertainty at home.

Prominent institutions like the University of Toronto are stepping up their recruitment efforts, offering new postdoctoral positions. Despite challenges such as the historical brain drain to the U.S., the Canadian government is implementing new immigration pathways to retain academic talent and reverse the trend.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025