Crackdown on Misinformation: Kashmir's Cyber Police Take Action

A case has been registered in Srinagar against media outlets and individuals accused of spreading false information to incite unrest following protests regarding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's alleged death. The police are investigating and have urged media to verify information before publication to maintain public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:36 IST
Srinagar police have launched a crackdown on misinformation following allegations that certain media outlets and individuals disseminated false narratives aimed at inciting unrest. This move comes after protests erupted across the region over reports concerning Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a robust response, the authorities have filed charges against those spreading misleading information, emphasizing the potential threat these actions pose to public order and national integrity. Specific individuals have been identified and summoned as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police have issued a stern advisory to media entities, urging responsible reporting and cautioning against unverified and sensational content. They stress the critical role of accurate journalism in maintaining peace and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

