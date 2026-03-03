Left Menu

Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

At least 10 international flights were cancelled at Kolkata airport due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways disrupted services connecting Kolkata to West Asia. Passengers faced delays and were advised to confirm schedules with airlines as tensions between Iran and the US-Israel persisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:39 IST
Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata airport faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as at least 10 international flights were cancelled amidst the escalating conflict in West Asia. Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia called off several flights connecting the city with major West Asian destinations, impacting numerous travelers.

An airport official confirmed that five departures and five arrivals were cancelled at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Emirates, for instance, suspended two flights each on the Dubai route, while Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways called off their respective services to Doha and Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia also cancelled two flights on the Abu Dhabi sector.

The cancellations follow at least 20 flight suspensions at the same airport on Monday. As airlines continue to adjust schedules due to the US-Israel tension with Iran, numerous passengers have been left stranded. Travelers are urged to confirm flight details with airlines, especially those involving major West Asian transit hubs.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: The Widening Iran Conflict

Escalation in the Middle East: The Widening Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes difference in global supply chain: Prime Minister Modi.

Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes differen...

 Global
3
Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
4
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026