Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

Kolkata airport faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as at least 10 international flights were cancelled amidst the escalating conflict in West Asia. Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia called off several flights connecting the city with major West Asian destinations, impacting numerous travelers.

An airport official confirmed that five departures and five arrivals were cancelled at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Emirates, for instance, suspended two flights each on the Dubai route, while Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways called off their respective services to Doha and Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia also cancelled two flights on the Abu Dhabi sector.

The cancellations follow at least 20 flight suspensions at the same airport on Monday. As airlines continue to adjust schedules due to the US-Israel tension with Iran, numerous passengers have been left stranded. Travelers are urged to confirm flight details with airlines, especially those involving major West Asian transit hubs.