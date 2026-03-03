India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:40 IST
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Toyota's Strategic Moves in Battle-Scarred Global Markets
China's Balancing Act: Navigating Economic Growth and Technological Advancement
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Markets
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux