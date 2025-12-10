Hi-Kalpaa Boosts Preschoolers' Confidence with New Readiness Program

Bangalore, December 10, 2025 — Hi-Kalpaa, an award-winning preschool chain, has introduced its latest initiative – the Preschool Readiness & Settling Program. This three-month program is crafted to assist new families ahead of the 2026–27 academic year, ensuring a smooth and comfortable transition for young learners into formal education.

Scheduled from January to March 2026, the initiative permits pre-nursery and nursery children to acclimate gradually to school environments and routines. Through concise, well-structured sessions, children become more familiar with their teachers, classmates, and surroundings, mitigating the initial overwhelm associated with starting school.

"The Readiness & Settling Program is intended to reduce entry pressures for children," relays Shalini Sharma, CEO and Founder of Hi-Kalpaa. This complimentary program underpins family support and ensures children embark on their educational journeys feeling safe, confident, and enthusiastic. The program begins January 12, 2026, with daily two-hour sessions and necessitates completion of a fee installment for confirmed participation, which contributes towards annual tuition fees.

