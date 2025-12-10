Left Menu

Hi-Kalpaa Boosts Preschoolers' Confidence with New Readiness Program

Hi-Kalpaa, a prestigious preschool chain, announced a three-month Preschool Readiness program to help children transition smoothly into formal education. Starting January 2026, this initiative aims to ease new students into routines and foster emotional comfort, setting the groundwork for confident learning experiences.

Bangalore, December 10, 2025 — Hi-Kalpaa, an award-winning preschool chain, has introduced its latest initiative – the Preschool Readiness & Settling Program. This three-month program is crafted to assist new families ahead of the 2026–27 academic year, ensuring a smooth and comfortable transition for young learners into formal education.

Scheduled from January to March 2026, the initiative permits pre-nursery and nursery children to acclimate gradually to school environments and routines. Through concise, well-structured sessions, children become more familiar with their teachers, classmates, and surroundings, mitigating the initial overwhelm associated with starting school.

"The Readiness & Settling Program is intended to reduce entry pressures for children," relays Shalini Sharma, CEO and Founder of Hi-Kalpaa. This complimentary program underpins family support and ensures children embark on their educational journeys feeling safe, confident, and enthusiastic. The program begins January 12, 2026, with daily two-hour sessions and necessitates completion of a fee installment for confirmed participation, which contributes towards annual tuition fees.

