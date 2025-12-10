Markets Edge Higher Amid Anticipation of Fed Rate Cut and Ukraine Developments

Emerging market assets experienced a modest uptick as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut announcement. The MSCI gauge showed a 0.33% rise in emerging market stocks, while the currencies index saw a 0.1% increase. Market sentiment balanced between cautious optimism and apprehension regarding Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming statements pertaining to future rate cuts in 2026.

In Ukraine, a proposal to end the conflict with Russia is set to be presented to the U.S. by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Progress in negotiations could positively impact global stocks. Ukraine's agreement to swap $2.6 billion of growth-linked warrants for a new class of bonds has already boosted markets, pushing warrant prices to a four-year peak.

European and Asian markets also saw mixed activity driven by political and economic factors. The Hungarian forint weakened by 0.4% against the euro following discussions between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, China's real estate shares surged, buoyed by a 21-month high in consumer inflation, although concerns about domestic demand remain. South Korean and Indonesian markets faced their own currency challenges, amid ongoing international trade negotiations.

