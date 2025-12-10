Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Launches 'Rakshak Curriculum' on Child Rights

Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched India's first post-graduate diploma course on child rights, titled 'Rakshak Curriculum'. Collaborating with six universities, the program aims to create professionals skilled in child protection, fulfilling promises by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a significant step in child protection education by partnering with six state universities to introduce a pioneering post-graduate diploma course. Announced on Wednesday, this program is anticipated to set a new benchmark for child rights education in India.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the 'Rakshak Curriculum' as the nation's first academic initiative specifically focused on child rights and protection. He emphasized its potential to open new employment avenues while addressing the critical issue of child safety.

The curriculum, which will be offered at top universities in Chhattisgarh, aims to provide in-depth knowledge and practical experience in child protection, enhancing students' understanding of government frameworks and legal aspects. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and safeguarding children's futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

