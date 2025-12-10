Chhattisgarh Launches 'Rakshak Curriculum' on Child Rights

The Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a significant step in child protection education by partnering with six state universities to introduce a pioneering post-graduate diploma course. Announced on Wednesday, this program is anticipated to set a new benchmark for child rights education in India.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the 'Rakshak Curriculum' as the nation's first academic initiative specifically focused on child rights and protection. He emphasized its potential to open new employment avenues while addressing the critical issue of child safety.

The curriculum, which will be offered at top universities in Chhattisgarh, aims to provide in-depth knowledge and practical experience in child protection, enhancing students' understanding of government frameworks and legal aspects. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and safeguarding children's futures.

