Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Odesa's Gas Transport System

Russian drones have targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region, striking the gas transport system. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk reported these coordinated attacks, highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure. This development underscores escalating tensions and poses significant challenges for Ukraine's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:35 IST
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian drones launched a series of attacks on the gas transport system in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to Mykola Kolisnyk, the country's deputy energy minister, speaking on Wednesday.

Kolisnyk informed Ukrainian TV that in just the past 24 hours, targeted strikes were observed, particularly impacting the crucial gas transport system and its associated facilities in the Odesa region.

The escalation highlights concerns over the vulnerability of Ukraine's critical infrastructure amid ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

