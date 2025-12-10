Left Menu

South Korean President Calls for Probe into Religious-Political Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has initiated an investigation into potential illegal connections between religious groups and politicians, affecting both ruling and opposition parties. Although no specific group was named, speculation surrounds the Unification Church, linked to previous political bribery accusations.

Updated: 10-12-2025 15:40 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has initiated an investigation into suspected illegal connections between religious groups and politicians, according to his office's statement on Wednesday. The investigation will apply to individuals regardless of their political affiliation or position.

During a cabinet meeting broadcasted live on Tuesday, President Lee instructed his ministers to explore methods to 'disband religious groups that interfere in politics or engage in illegal financial activities.' He also compared South Korea's disbandment process with Japan's, seeking clarification.

While Lee did not name a particular group, analysts speculate his comments target the Unification Church. Leader Han Hak-ja, already on trial for alleged bribery of the former first lady, denies the accusations. South Korean media reports suggest ties between the president's party lawmakers and the church, which the police are currently investigating.

