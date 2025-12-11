U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in an operation overseen by President Donald Trump's administration. This development was confirmed by two U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters under the condition of anonymity, choosing not to disclose the precise location or identity of the seized vessel.

Despite requests for information, the officials maintained silence on certain specifics of the operation. The Coast Guard, which led the interdiction, deferred inquiries to the White House. However, the White House has not yet provided a statement regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered.

The seizure highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and U.S. efforts to exert control over regional maritime activities. The lack of an immediate response from the White House adds an element of intrigue to the incident, with implications for international relations and energy trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)