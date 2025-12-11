Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

The U.S. Coast Guard, under President Donald Trump's administration, has seized an oil tanker near Venezuela. Two anonymous U.S. officials confirmed the operation, withholding details about the tanker's identity and location. The White House has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:52 IST
U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Oil Tanker Near Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in an operation overseen by President Donald Trump's administration. This development was confirmed by two U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters under the condition of anonymity, choosing not to disclose the precise location or identity of the seized vessel.

Despite requests for information, the officials maintained silence on certain specifics of the operation. The Coast Guard, which led the interdiction, deferred inquiries to the White House. However, the White House has not yet provided a statement regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered.

The seizure highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and U.S. efforts to exert control over regional maritime activities. The lack of an immediate response from the White House adds an element of intrigue to the incident, with implications for international relations and energy trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025