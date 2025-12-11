WCED warns of scam targeting teachers with fake job offers and payment demands

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has issued an urgent warning about a dangerous scam targeting new, unemployed, and substitute teachers who are being deceived into believing they have secured permanent teaching posts — only to be asked for fraudulent payments.

According to the department, several schools have reported a rise in incidents in which young educators received WhatsApp messages from individuals impersonating district officials or school principals. These scammers claim that a permanent position has opened at a particular school and that the targeted teacher is the preferred candidate for the role.

How the Scam Works

The fraudulent messages instruct the teacher to report to the school with specific documents and then demand a “once-off fee” of about R2 800. Scammers justify this fee by claiming it is needed for the “authorisation of an appointment letter” at district offices, often providing banking details for the transfer.

In some cases, unsuspecting teachers have paid this fee and arrived at the school, only to discover:

No such position exists

No appointment letter was ever issued

The person who contacted them was not affiliated with the school or WCED

The WCED said this scam has caused serious emotional distress, especially among young educators eager for employment, and has also harmed the reputations of schools and officials who are being impersonated.

WCED’s Official Recruitment Process

To protect teachers and maintain the integrity of the hiring process, the WCED stressed the following key points:

Permanent teaching posts are advertised only through the WCED’s Directorate of Recruitment and Selection.

The WCED — including head office, district offices and schools — never requests payment for job applications, placements or appointments.

The official e-recruitment system is the only platform for advertising and applying for posts.

All unemployed teachers must register and apply via the online system.

Temporary posts are managed directly by schools, but applicants must verify any advertised position before engaging further.

No fees are ever required for appointments, documentation or processing.

Any suspicious activity must be reported immediately to the WCED and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Call for Reporting and Vigilance

The WCED urged all victims and potential victims to report incidents to SAPS to assist in ongoing investigations. The department is also engaging with schools to strengthen awareness, especially among newly qualified educators who may not yet be familiar with official hiring processes.

WCED officials emphasised that the department remains fully committed to protecting educators from exploitation and ensuring a fair, transparent recruitment system.

“We sincerely hope that no further individuals fall victim to this malicious scam, which not only undermines the reputation of our staff and institutions but also shatters the aspirations of young professionals seeking meaningful employment opportunities in education.”

The department encouraged teachers to verify any suspicious communication, especially unsolicited job offers, and to rely solely on official WCED channels.